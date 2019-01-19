Batman comics worth more than $1 million stolen from Boca Raton storage unit

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Palm Beach County man is appealing for help after hundreds of rare Batman comic books worth more than $1 million were recently stolen from his storage unit in Boca Raton.

"I know that many of you have experienced items being stolen in the past," said Randy Lawrence in a letter to his friends posted on social media. "But for me this is a first and on such a high level it's been devastating."

Lawrence said when he inspected his air-conditioned indoor storage unit Jan. 8, he noticed the books had been taken. He had last been in the double-locked unit in late November.

Lawrence posted a complete list of the stolen comics in hopes that if the thief attempt to sell them, potential buyers could contact authorities. The more than 400 issues include early editions of Batman and Detective Comics from the 1930s and 1940s.

Lawrence who is 58 now said he has been collecting since he was 6 years old.

"This collection was my nest egg, and I had worked so hard and done without for so long to put this together that it being taken away from me this way has left me in a very bad way," Johnson said.

Lawrence said he did not want give out many details about the heist because he didn't want to interfere with the investigation. He said one person had already been arrested in Arizona.

He said the response to his letter has been overwhelming, with responses from all over the world.

"It's been incredible. The comic book community is a very tight-knit community."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.