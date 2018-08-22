Officer fist bumping white supremacist is not what it seems, Boca Raton police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Boca Raton police department is defending one of its officers Wednesday after a viral video seemed to show the officer fist-bumping a white supremacist protester.

"The Boca Police officer involved does not condone his message and was trying to get him to cooperate in the investigation. The video is heavily edited to portray it differently," the department said in a statement.

The department released video from the officer's body camera.

In the body camera footage, Patrick Little, who was holding sign that read "Jews rape kids," attempts shake the officer's hand after he is approached. The officer responds that he's sick and offers Little his fist instead.

Police were called to the scene after a man attempted to rip Little's sign from his hands on Aug. 13. In the edited video, Little and the man struggle, and then the video cuts to the man in handcuffs followed by the officer exchanging a fist bump with Little.

"Hopefully next time someone confronts this Nazi, the police will focus on the real bad guys," a caption on the video read.

