DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Delray Beach, police said.

The drive-by shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at 1105 NW First St.

Witnesses told detectives the shots came from a gold Chevrolet Tahoe that sped away traveling west.

Police said the child was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

