Boy, 9, struck, killed by front-end loader in Delray Beach

A 9-year-old boy was killed by a front-end loader Wednesday afternoon in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a front-end loader while riding his bicycle in Delray Beach, police said.

The fatal crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Northeast First Street, just east of Northeast Seventh Avenue.

Delray Beach police said the front-end loader was attempting to turn out of a parking lot when the boy was struck.

Two women who spoke to WPBF, the ABC affiliate in Palm Beach County, said they saw the body covered by a yellow tarp in the street.

"I don't have children, but hearing something like that is almost too much to bear," Gayle Clark said.

Police have not released the child's identity.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.