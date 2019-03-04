Boynton Beach police officer struck by SUV identified

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police have identified the officer who was struck by an SUV while chasing a shoplifting suspect.

The Boynton Beach Police Department on Monday also released dashboard-camera video showing the moment Officer Greg Wertman was struck last week.

Wertman was pursuing Ryan Moody when he was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard.

A statement from Wertman's family said his "condition continues to improve daily, which we believe has a lot to do with the power of prayer."

According to a probable cause affidavit, Moody fled from a Kohl's department store when officers tried to arrest him, running through the parking lot toward Gateway Boulevard.

Wertman was trying to apprehend Moody when he was struck by an SUV traveling east on Gateway Boulevard.

According to the affidavit, Moody saw the accident but kept running toward a nearby apartment complex. He was eventually apprehended in a shopping plaza on the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

Wertman, who joined the Boynton Beach Police Department in July 2018, remains in serious condition at Delray Medical Center.

In a statement, Wertman's family praised his fellow officers who "have not left his side since he was hurt and have made sure we have everything we need so that we can focus on his recovery."

"We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the people who saw Greg get injured and immediately got out of their cars and went to help him," the statement said. "You are heroes to us, and we hope to one day thank you personally."

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the SUV that struck Wertman had a dashboard camera that recorded the crash.

"We ask that you pray for the safety of all law enforcement officers who leave their families and risk their lives to keep their communities safe," the family's statement said. "We look forward to the day Greg can return to work with his brothers and sisters in blue. We know he does, too."

