Closing arguments begin in Nouman Raja manslaughter trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Closing arguments will begin Wednesday morning in the manslaughter trial of a former South Florida police officer charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

The nearly two-week trial of Nouman Raja is coming to a close, as jurors are expected to begin deliberations later in the day.

Corey Jones was stranded on the side of an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens after his SUV had broken down when he was shot and killed by Raja in October 2015.

Defense attorneys argued that Raja, 41, shot Jones in self-defense. Jones, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled a gun.

Prosecutors claim Raja instigated the confrontation because he was working undercover, wasn't in uniform and never identified himself as a police officer, leading Jones, 31, to believe that Raja was a robber.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department fired Raja shortly after the shooting.

Raja has been on house arrest since he was charged in June 2016. He also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

The jury has the option to convict Raja on the lesser charges of manslaughter or culpable negligence, instead of manslaughter with a firearm, or the lesser charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm or simple assault instead of attempted first-degree murder.

Raja, who did not testify during the trial, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

