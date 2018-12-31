Coast Guard searching for 2 people after boat capsizes in Atlantic

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered is assisting with the search.

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people after a boat traveling from the Bahamas to Miami capsized Monday.

The 18-foot vessel was carrying 11 people when the boat took on water 46 miles east of Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County. A good Samaritan vessel rescued nine of the victims, but two remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard dispatched cutter Robert Yered, cutter Moray and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane to conduct the search.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.