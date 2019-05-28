College student snuck into Mar-a-Lago during Trump visit

A college student pleaded guilty Tuesday to trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach while the president was staying at the property in November.

The incident comes after national security analysts have questioned the level of security at the club, dubbed the winter White House. At times, Trump has made important foreign policy decisions within earshot of club members.

In March, a Chinese woman was arrested and accused of lying to Secret Service agents and employees to gain access to the club. Trump wasn’t on the property when Yujing Zhang was arrested, but the president was staying at Mar-a-Lago that weekend.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Mark Lindblom, who attends the University of Wisconsin, walked into a restricted area of Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 23. He entered the club using a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard and went through a Secret Service screening, the documents said.

He spent about 20 minutes on the grounds before being caught, the documents said.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Lindblom apologized for wasting the Secret Service’s time when he appeared in court Tuesday.

“I wanted to see how far I could get,” he told the court, the newspaper reported.

Lindblom faces up to a year in jail, five years’ probation and a $100,000 fine under the sentencing guidelines.

