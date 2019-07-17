Couple claims funeral home employee took photo of dead daughter, posted on social media

A photo showing the body of Jakiel Jones was circulated on social media after the 27-year-old woman's parents hired the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home to provide their daughter's funeral services.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida couple claims an employee at a funeral home took a picture of their dead daughter and posted it on social media.

Attorneys for Deanna Washington and Jessie Jones announced Wednesday they've filed a lawsuit against the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.

According to the lawsuit, the parents of Jakiel Jones hired the funeral home to provide funeral services for their daughter after her death in January.

The lawsuit claims someone who works there took a picture of their daughter's body and "distributed the photograph to other non-family members, who in turn posted the photo on social media."

"There's a photo circulating around, and we would never give anyone permission to do that," Jessie Jones said during a news conference.

WPBF Jessie Jones, attorney Nicole Hunt Jackson and Deanna Washington announce their lawsuit against the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home. They claim an employee took a picture of their dead daughter's body and posted it on social media.

Jakiel Jones, 27, was struck and killed Jan. 18 while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Lantana, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"We hadn't even laid her to rest" when the picture wound up on the internet, Washington said.

The lawsuit seeks damages against the funeral home in excess of $15,000, plus court costs.

"This lawsuit is about a violation of trust and basic dignity and respect, so no amount of money can bring the family back to what they were exposed to," attorney Nicole Hunt Jackson said.

Anthony Mack, the owner of the funeral home, told ABC affiliate WPBF that if a staff member "has done anything malicious against a family, that person is definitely going to be terminated."

