Delray Beach fire chief arrested on DUI charges after driving on highway with flat tire

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Delray Beach Fire Rescue division chief was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Robert Hoecherl was driving his SUV on I-95 with a tire that was completely flat.

Troopers said at the time of the stop, Hoecherl's speech was slurred, his eyes were red and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Hoercherl refused to take a Breathalyzer test after being booked into the Palm Beach County jail, police said.

He was released early Sunday morning.

Hoercherl will next appear in court on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.