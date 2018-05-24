Delray Beach police rescue children after woman holds them on building ledge

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach Police Department officers released video Wednesday of a 23-year-old woman who they believe was putting her two children in danger.

The barefoot woman, a shirtless 3-year-old girl wearing leggings and a 1-year-old boy wearing only diapers were on the narrow rain-soaked ledge of the second floor of a townhouse --- about 15 to 20 feet above the ground.

Officers Rob Addea and Matt Warne arrived and stood under the ledge, fearing it was slippery on the rainy Saturday afternoon.

"Just get the kids back inside," Addea said. "Please! Please! That's all we want you to do."

The woman didn't. Sgt. Mike Debree and Sgt. Brian Griffith walked inside the townhouse and they both climbed out of a window to get onto the ledge.

"It's OK. It's OK. We are the police. We are here to help," Debree said as he walked toward the woman who was holding on to the little girl.

Debree held the children's arms.

"I want to see your badge," the woman said as the barefoot children cried in fear shouting, "Mommy."

One of the officers showed her his badge.

"Are you a sergeant?" The woman said. "No, it doesn't say sergeant ... Point blank, body avenger!"

Officers separated the children from the woman and got them safely inside the townhouse. They managed to do the same with the woman, who was committed to a mental health facility.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the children.

