BOCA RATON, Fla. - A man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life Monday at a home in the suburbs of Boca Raton, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a teenager arrived at the home in 22000 block of Southwest 57th Circle on Monday afternoon and found the man and the woman dead.

Police said they are holding off on publicly identifying the victims until their families have been notified.

