Details about charges against Robert Kraft to be released next week, police say

JUPITER, Fla. - Authorities say Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots and a Palm Beach fixture, was caught on video at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, yet the 77-year-old billionaire denied any wrongdoing.

Detectives planted cameras at establishments in Palm Beach County that they suspected were engaging in modern day slavery. They reporting finding that the women at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa were forced to live and work in deplorable conditions.

Investigators said the establishment, which was open at a shopping mall that includes a dentist's office and a Publix supermarket, charged $79 for an hour massage and $59 for 30 minutes. Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr couldn't believe that a man who is worth $6.6 billion, was paying for sex there.

"We are as equally stunned as everyone else," Kerr said.

Kraft faces charges of soliciting a prostitute. Jupiter police said a warrant will be issued and Kraft's attorneys will be notified. They said details about the misdemeanor charges against the owner of the Super Bowl champion team will not be released until next week.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, investigators found the women were averaging eight clients a day and were sleeping on the massage tables. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said there are more arrests to come in the case, as prosecutors are working on filing more charges.

"It’s very sad. I was very surprised to see it," Trump said at the White House on Friday. "He’s proclaimed his innocence, totally."

In a statement, Kraft’s representatives said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

Kraft has an on-and-off relationship with Ricki Lander, a 39-year-old actress who lives at his home in Los Angeles.

Vero Beach police Chief David Currey, whose agency has been involved in the sex-trafficking investigation, said the prostitutes are victims of an international human trafficking ring and have been trapped into the trade.

"These girls are there all day long, into the evening. They can’t leave and they are performing sex acts,” Currey said, according to TCPalm. "Some of them may tell us they’re OK, but they’re not."

Authorities also connected Orchids of Asia Day Spa with Therapy Spa, Cove Day Spa, Bridge Day Spa, and the Sequoia Apple Day Spa.

