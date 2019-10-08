Domestic shooting leaves two dead, infant unharmed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Authorities have recovered an infant unharmed from Delray Beach apartment where two people were found dead after reports of a possible domestic shooting.

At around 8:20 a.m. the Delray Beach Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at a Village of Delray apartment at 693 Auburn Avenue in Delray Beach. DBPD SWAT officers were at the scene as initial reports suggested a barricade situation with an infant. Upon entering the apartment, SWAT officers confirmed that two adults were found dead and the infant was unharmed.

Authorities are investigating the domestic disturbance as a possible murder-suicide.

Village Academy School on the Art and Sara Jo Kobacker Campus and the Milagro Center lifted Code Yellow alerts, which were in place as a precaution because of the nearby violence.

