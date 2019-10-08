Palm Beach County

Domestic shooting leaves two dead, infant unharmed

By Neki Mohan - Anchor/Reporter

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Authorities have recovered an infant unharmed from Delray Beach apartment where two people were found dead after reports of a possible domestic shooting.

At around 8:20 a.m. the Delray Beach Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at a Village of Delray apartment at 693 Auburn Avenue in Delray Beach. DBPD SWAT officers were at the scene as initial reports suggested a barricade situation with an infant. Upon entering the apartment, SWAT officers confirmed that two adults were found dead and the infant was unharmed.

More News Headlines

Authorities are investigating the domestic disturbance as a possible murder-suicide.

Village Academy School on the Art and Sara Jo Kobacker Campus and the Milagro Center lifted Code Yellow alerts, which were in place as a precaution because of the nearby violence.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.