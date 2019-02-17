'Downton Abbey' exhibit in West Palm Beach takes fans back in time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - "Downton Abbey" may have left TV in 2015 and its big-screen debut won't arrive until next fall, but in the meantime, fans can relive the British period drama with an ongoing exhibition in South Florida.

"The Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" gives fans a look into the history, culture and some of the most memorable scenes at City Place in West Palm Beach.

The exhibition started in New York and made a second stop in West Palm Beach in November. It features many rooms from the fictional Yorkshire estate like Mrs. Patmore's kitchen, the servants' quarters, the family dining room and Lady Mary's bedroom. There are also over 50 costumes on display throughout the exhibit.

Visitors will learn about British high society, culture and fashion while feeling like they are a part of the show.

Created by Julian Fellowes, "Downton Abbey" followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in their Edwardian country home.

The show received numerous amounts of awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe award for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries. The show received the most nominations of any international television series.

The exhibit will be open until late April and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. General tickets cost $35 and VIP tickets cost $49. Children under the age of 14 are free if accompanied by a paying adult.

Click here for general tickets.

Click here for daily VIP tickets.

There is also an etiquette talk with Beaumont Etiquette to teach others about the do's and don'ts of high society on March 12.

