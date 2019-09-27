Family of Boca Raton woman fatally beaten, burned during washer and dryer delivery sues Best Buy

Evelyn Smith Udell, 75, was fatally beaten and burned by a man who was hired to deliver and install a washer and dryer she bought from Best Buy.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The family of a 75-year-old woman who was fatally beaten and burned by a Hialeah man who delivered a washer and dryer to her Boca Raton home is suing Best Buy.

Attorneys and family members of Evelyn Smith Udell announced the filing of a wrongful-death lawsuit Friday against Best Buy, where she bought the washer and dryer, and the companies contracted to facilitate the delivery of the appliances.

Boca Raton police said Jorge Lachazo, 21, beat Smith Udell with a mallet and doused her with a chemical he found in the house, setting her on fire.

Police said Lachazo drove away in the delivery truck while his co-worker, David Gonzalez, called 911.

Smith Udell later died at Delray Medical Center.

According to the lawsuit, Best Buy retained third-party companies J.B. Hunt and XM Delivery to deliver and install the appliances.

The lawsuit claims Best Buy "did nothing" to warn Smith Udell that the delivery and installation services had been delegated to third-party companies that Best Buy "did nothing to investigate, supervise or oversee."

Instead, the lawsuit claims, the retail giant accepted the employees of J.B. Hunt and XM Delivery "as employees of Best Buy."

The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

