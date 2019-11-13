Family remembers Boca Raton woman killed by falling tree branch

Alyssa Jacobson, 23, was killed when a tree branch fell on her in Boca Raton.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A funeral is being held Wednesday for the Boca Raton woman who was killed when a tree branch fell on her.

Alyssa Jacobson, 23, was killed in the freak accident Saturday on Northwest Second Avenue.

Boca Raton police categorized the incident as an accidental death.

Jacobson was born in Fort Lauderdale and graduated from Florida Atlantic University. According to her LinkedIn page, she had been employed at Office Depot's corporate headquarters.

Funeral services were being held at Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach.

Family members have established a scholarship in her name to provide educational opportunities for young people. Contributions can be made to Friends of Youth Services & Palm Beach County Inc., indicating funding for the Alyssa Sangeeta Jacobson Scholarship.

Contributions can be sent via PayPal or to: Friends of Youth Services & Palm Beach County Inc., 50 S. Military Trail, Ste. 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33415.

