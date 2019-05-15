FHP trooper struck by car on I-95 in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a car Monday night while walking back to his patrol car on the side of Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach.

Dashboard camera video shows the moment a car veered off I-95 in the rain and onto the shoulder where Trooper Jeremy Medastin was walking, just south of the Woolbright Road exit.

Lt. Alvaro Feola said Medastin, 30, was walking back to his car to fill out the paperwork for a crash investigation when the driver of the southbound Toyota Prius lost control, causing it to veer off the highway.

The video shows the trooper jump onto the retaining wall that divides the northbound and southbound lanes just as the car was coming toward him. Several others can then be seen running to his aid.

Another trooper and a Boynton Beach police officer are seen helping the injured trooper back to his car while they wait for paramedics to arrive.

Feola said Medastin suffered what appears to be a broken ankle, but is otherwise expected to recover. He was treated at Delray Medical Center and released.

The driver of the car was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

