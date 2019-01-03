Florida man arrested at Mar-a-lago, says he came to talk to Trump about 'his $6.3 trillion'

Brian Whitehurst is accused of trespassing after he showed up at the Mar-a-lago Club to talk to President Donald Trump about "his $6.3 trillion," Palm Beach police say.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he drove up to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, told a Secret Service agent he was there to talk to the president about his "$6.3 trillion" and refused to leave, police said.

Brian Whitehurst, 30, of Lake Wales, was arrested Sunday on a trespassing charge.

According to a Palm Beach police report, Whitehurst parked in the service entrance area of the Mar-a-Lago Club, told Secret Service Agent Tim Donohue he needed to talk to the president about his $6.3 trillion and said he had a reservation to stay at the resort.

Donohue told Whitehurst he didn't have a reservation and would have to leave, but Whitehurst refused and said he'd have to be arrested, police said.

Whitehurst was arrested on the misdemeanor charge and released on his own recognizance. His arraignment was set for Jan. 22 in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

Trump was expected to spend the Christmas holiday in Palm Beach, but he stayed in Washington because of the government shutdown.

