Florida woman attacks parents after they refuse to take her to Outback

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A South Florida woman upset that her parents refused to take her to Outback Steakhouse was arrested after she attacked the couple Wednesday night, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Deana Seltzer, 28, asked her mother to go to the popular chain restaurant in Lake Worth and was told no. Seltzer then became enraged and began punching her mother in the chest and arms, an arrest report said.

Seltzer's father suffered multiple scratches to his face and body when he attempted to intervene.

"Deana went around the house flipping recliners and tearing up other random ... furniture inside the home," the report said.

Seltzer also charged at her father with a 12-inch decorative knife that had been hanging on the wall, chasing him and screaming, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you."

Deputies found a knife laying on a kitchen counter after entering the home, along with a glass dining table that had been flipped over.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons.

