Former Little Caesars manager accused of stealing more than $15,000

Police say Jenay Evans worked as a store manager at a Little Caesars franchise when she stole more than $15,000 from the cash register over the course of several months during her shifts.

Jenay Evans, 25, was arrested Saturday on charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud.

Boynton Beach police said Evans stole a total of $15,963.62 from the cash drawer while working as store manager at the Little Caesars franchise at 119 N. Congress Ave.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner of the franchise told police he was watching the surveillance cameras in the store when he saw Evans take money from the register and put it in her purse. He confronted Evans and fired her.

Upon reviewing more security footage during Evans' shifts, the owner determined Evans was using her managerial status to utilize the "no sale" thumbprint entry to open the register and discovered the entries were much greater than the"no sale" entries made when she wasn't working.

The manager also found Evans wasn't completing "cash pulls," an industry term for when the register exceeds a certain amount and is supposed to be placed in a safe. He determined the cash pulls during Evans' shifts were considerably less than the days when she wasn't working.

Police said a review of surveillance footage showed Evans had been stealing money from at least Sept. 10 until she was fired in late November.

Evans was released from jail later Saturday on a $6,000 bond.

