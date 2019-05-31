Fort Lauderdale woman accused of scamming elderly in Boynton Beach

Dierdre Dixon, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, faces grand theft, burglary and other charges stemming from the theft of more than $90,000 from three elderly Boynton Beach residents.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman already in jail is facing more charges after she swindled more than $90,000 from three elderly Boynton Beach residents, police said Thursday.

Dierdre Dixon, 39, faces charges of grand theft, burglary of an occupied dwelling, fraudulent use of personal identification and possession of stolen credit or debit cards.

According to Boynton Beach police arrest affidavits, Dixon scammed an 88-year-old woman into turning over her Bank of America debit and credit cards, convincing the woman that her cards had been compromised and promising to return with new cards.

Police said Dixon similarly conned an 88-year-old man into turning over his Wells Fargo credit and debit cards and an 89-year-old woman into handing over her Bank of America cards.

Dixon was arrested April 5 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on fraud charges. Police said the fraud investigation "had similarities" to other crimes in Boynton Beach.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.