Gun found in student's backpack at West Palm Beach charter school

Detectives investigate how gun wound up in backpack at Somerset Academy Lakes

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A gun was found in a student's backpack Thursday morning at a West Palm Beach charter school, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

The gun was found shortly before 9 a.m. at Somerset Academy Lakes on Summit Boulevard.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives are investigating how the gun got into the student's backpack.

The Palm Beach Post reported that a teacher found the gun in a kindergarten student's backpack, but the student didn't know it was there.

Barbera said more information will be released when it becomes available.
 

