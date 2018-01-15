Palm Beach County

Haitian protesters march across bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago

South Florida Haitians demand apology from Trump for reported 'shithole' remark

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Members of the South Florida Haitian community were protesting President Donald Trump by marching across a bridge connecting Palm Beach to West Palm Beach.

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the West Palm Beach side of the Southern Boulevard bridge Monday morning, marching across the bridge that leads to Mar-a-Lago.

The protesters were demanding an apology from the president amid reports that Trump used vulgar language to refer to Haiti and African countries.

Trump reportedly questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

Earlier in the day, the protesters stood on a sidewalk behind police tape across Southern Boulevard from a handful of Trump supporters who held signs that read "Trump Strong" and "In Trump We Trust."

Trump, who was spending the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Palm Beach, denied using the language and said he is not a racist.

