Headmaster at South Florida school accused of having sexual relationship with student

Randy Konsker, the headmaster at Matlock Preparatory Academy in West Palm Beach, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student at the school.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The headmaster of a West Palm Beach private school has been arrested on multiple counts of unlawful sexual activity and two counts of sexual battery with a minor.

Randy Konsker, 53, of Wellington, was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Thursday. He is the headmaster at Matlock Preparatory Academy.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Konsker began sending a teenage student at the school "flirty" text messages that soon turned explicit.

The teen told deputies they had a sexual relationship on more than one occasion in his Jeep Wrangler while he drove her home from school.

She soon started sending Konsker naked photos of herself, and he sent her pictures of his penis, she told deputies.

Later, though, the girl said "it started feeling really wrong and disgusting."

"She eventually stopped going to school and did her school work online," the affidavit said.

The girl later told her mother and deputies about it. She said the relationship occurred during her sophomore and junior years of school, beginning in January 2015, when she was 15.

In December, Konsker and deputies began communicating again via text messages, but this time, deputies were reading the conversation. According to the affidavit, during one such conversation, Konsker and the girl spoke about their past sexual activity.

"I think I can use a little taste," Konsker wrote, the affidavit said. "Something to remember what things were like."

Konsker remained in jail Friday morning. He was being held without bond.

An email to the school seeking comment hasn't been returned.

