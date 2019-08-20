Hialeah man beats, burns Boca Raton woman with liquid chemical, police say

Jorge Lachazo is accused of beating a Boca Raton woman with a mallet and dousing her with a liquid chemical, severely burning her.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Hialeah man severely beat a Boca Raton woman and doused her with a liquid chemical, burning her, after delivering a washer and dryer to her home, police said.

Jorge Lachazo, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person older than 65 and arson.

Boca Raton police said Lachazo and co-worker David Gonzalez dropped off a washer and dryer at the woman's home in the Colonnade at Glen Oaks.

While the men were installing the new appliances, Gonzalez went outside to return a work call, leaving Lachazo alone with the woman.

After hearing screams coming from the house, Gonzalez went back inside and noticed blood on the floor of the laundry room. He also found the woman on the floor.

While Gonzalez was outside calling 911, Lachazo got into the delivery truck and drove away, police said.

A nearby police officer on patrol in the area stopped the truck and noticed that the hairs on Lachazo's legs were burnt and had ash on them, police said.

During a search of the woman's home, detectives found burn marks on the washing machine and door frame leading to the laundry room.

"Burn marks and charred debris was observed in various locations on the tile floor within the room," Detective Scott Hanley wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "A strong odor of a chemical was present. A wooden-handled mallet was on top of the washing machine. Blood was observed on the mallet. A glass wine bottle was on the floor in front of the washing machine. Long hair was observed in the dried blood on the lower front portion of the washing machine and wine bottle."

An open can of acetone was also found on the kitchen counter, its plastic lid on the floor next to the washing machine, Hanley wrote.

After Lachazo was treated for his injuries at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, he was interviewed by police at the Boca Raton Police Department.

Lachazo admitted to detectives that he used the mallet to hit the woman on her head and then went into the garage to get a chemical that he poured on her, according to the report. He claimed it spontaneously combusted.

Police said Lachazo admitted to using cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day.

The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to a majority of her body and a severe brain bleed caused by blunt force trauma to her head. Hanley wrote that she's "in extremely critical and grave condition."

