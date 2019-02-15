Hickey on girl's neck leads to arrest of South Florida man

Police say DNA evidence collected from a 13-year-old girl's neck linked him to a crime at Barton Memorial Park in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl at a South Florida park last summer, giving her a hickey, was arrested on Valentine's Day.

Terrence Wilkins, 28, faces a charge of lewd or lascivious battery on a 13-year-old girl.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Wilkins inappropriately touched the girl inside a bathroom at Barton Memorial Park on Aug. 1.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl had gone to the park to smoke marijuana when she started feeling sick to her stomach. She told police she stumbled down the street when a man picked her up, brought her to a public bathroom at the park and tried to have sex with her.

Police noticed a hickey on the girl's neck and collected a DNA sample from her neck to submit to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office lab for testing.

According to the affidavit, DNA evidence from the girl's neck later linked Wilkins to the crime.

Slater said Wilkins was taken into custody Thursday in Lake Worth. She said he was trying to hide in the attic of a home at the time of his arrest.

Wilkins was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

