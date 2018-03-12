Homeless man, 'tired of being picked on,' stabs woman with kitchen knife, police say

Chad Bailey, 23, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after police say he randomly stabbed a woman in the neck with a stolen kitchen knife while she was eating at Sushi Yama on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man confessed to stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife at a downtown West Palm Beach restaurant because he was "tired of being picked on," police said.

Chad Bailey, 23, was arrested Friday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to a West Palm Beach police report, Amy Manucy was eating outdoors at Sushi Yama on Clematis Street when a homeless man, later identified as Bailey, stabbed her in the neck shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A witness who was eating at the restaurant at the time snatched the knife out of Bailey's hand and held him in a choke hold until police arrived.

According to the report, Bailey confessed to stabbing the 54-year-old woman in the neck. He told police he stole the knife from a nearby Duffy's Sports Grill earlier in the day.

Police said Bailey admitted to randomly stabbing her because he was "tired of being picked on for being homeless."

Manucy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center to be treated for her stab wound.

