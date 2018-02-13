Inmate walks away from community release in West Palm Beach, authorities say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An inmate walked away from community release in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jeremy Young, 38, is serving various prison sentences stemming back to 2013 when he was sentenced to a total of 29 years in prison for various crimes, including burglary, trafficking in stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Young has a tribal tattoo on his right calf and is known by aliases, such as Charles Cicero Young, Jeremy Scott Young and Scott Young.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.





