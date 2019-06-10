Intruder tries to attack 2 women 'before being spooked'

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released this composite sketch of an intruder who "attempted to batter" two women at the Arbor Oaks apartments.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two women in a gated community west of Boca Raton were confronted by an intruder who "attempted to batter" them, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The home invasion occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday at the Arbor Oaks apartments on Arbor Oaks Lane, just west of U.S. Highway 441 near West Boca Medical Center.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man tried to batter two women "before being spooked" by a third woman.

The intruder got away, but the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of the man.

Barbera said he may be in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

