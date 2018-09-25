Video shows kangaroo hopping along South Florida street

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - State wildlife authorities are trying to find a runaway kangaroo spotted in South Florida.

Denise Cooper spotted the kangaroo hopping along a street Tuesday in Jupiter Farms and shared the video on her Facebook page.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting licensed owner Eric Westergard in recapturing the kangaroo, spokeswoman Carol Lyn Parrish said.

Parrish went on to say that the kangaroo goes by the name of Storm. Investigators are trying to determine how the kangaroo escaped.

Anyone who spots the kangaroo is asked to call the FWC's wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC or use the online form.

