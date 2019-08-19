Kinkajou attacks South Florida man, runs into apartment

This kinkajou bit and scratched Michael Litersky last month in Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was attacked by a kinkajou that ran inside his girlfriend's apartment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission documented the July 25 wildlife attack in Lake Worth Beach.

According to an incident report, Michael Litersky noticed the kinkajou on a downstairs fence outside his girlfriend's apartment the day before and left some watermelon for the exotic animal to eat.

As Litersky opened the front door of the apartment about 5:45 a.m. the next day, the kinkajou was right outside.

"The kinkajou immediately attacked him, biting him on the ankles," the report said.

Litersky said the kinkajou ran inside the apartment, so he trapped the small animal in the bathroom.

Wildlife officers were called to remove the animal, native to Central and South America.

The FWC photographed a bite mark on Litersky's left foot and several scratches to his right calf and shin.

How the kinkajou wound up there is uncertain, as there were no permitted kinkajou owners in the area.

The kinkajou was taken to a licensed FWC facility.

