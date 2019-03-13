Lake Worth changes its name to Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - It barely has a beach, but Palm Beach County's Lake Worth will now become Lake Worth Beach after results of a special election Tuesday.

Boosters of the name change want to distance the 100-year-old town from its newer western suburbs, which have a grittier, higher-crime reputation. The bulk of new Lake Worth Beach isn't near the ocean; the city operates a small beach park on a parcel surrounded by Palm Beach.

That may have been one of the reasons why the name change barely passed. The margin of the victory was a mere 62 votes.

"A little change won’t hurt. It probably will be better, interest more people to come visit Lake Worth Beach," resident Luis Herrera told WPBF.

City officials say the name change will cost about $90,000 and will be implemented slowly.

