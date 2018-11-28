Lamborghini driver avoids jail time after pleading guilty in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man who was driving a Lamborghini that was involved in a crash that killed an 82-year-old Uber driver in 2016 has pleaded guilty in the case, but he will avoid jail time under the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Roger Wittenberns, 62, had been charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Wittenberns, who became wealthy working in health club industry, could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he was convicted.

J. Gerald Smith was killed in September 2016 when Wittenberns' Lamborghini slammed into Smith's Buick Enclave at Northeast Sixth Avenue and Northeast First Street, Delray Beach police said.

Police said Wittenberns' girlfriend, Patty Ann McQuiggin, had spent the afternoon eating and drinking with him before they left in separate cars -- Wittenberns in his yellow Lamborghini and McQuiggin in her Porsche.

Police said Wittenberns was traveling around 75 mph before the crash and his blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit.

Under the agreement, Wittenberns will placed under house arrest for two years and then must complete 10 years probation. Wittenbern was also ordered to pay Smith's family $20,000 in restitution.

“There was no justice today,” Smith’s widow, Eloise, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “This man killed my husband. He was drunk. And because he’s rich, he’s getting away with it.”

