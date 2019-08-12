Loxahatchee woman arrested in fatal shooting of husband

Marcia Thompson appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom after her arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - A South Florida woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband.

Marcia Thompson, 39, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said "detectives found probable cause" to arrest Thompson in the shooting death of her 52-year-old husband, Terry Thompson.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Murcott Boulevard in Loxahatchee about 6:15 a.m. Friday. That's where they found Terry Thompson dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Barbera said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, but no other information was revealed.

Thompson was being held without bond Monday morning at the main Palm Beach County jail.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.