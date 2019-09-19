Maintenance worker accused of exposing penis to girl at apartment complex

iStock/allanswart

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A maintenance worker was arrested Thursday, just over a month after he exposed his penis to an 11-year-old girl at her apartment complex in Boynton Beach, authorities said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl called 911 Aug. 10 after Charles Cornelius Law, 34, who worked at the Advenir apartment complex, signaled for her to come toward him as he had his genitals exposed.

Police said Law was at the child's apartment to fix the dryer in the patio area.

The girl's grandmother had asked her to communicate with Law since the grandmother only speaks Creole, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, the victim was playing a video game on the patio while Law was supposed to be fixing the dryer.

After the incident, the girl screamed for her stepfather and told Law she was going to call 911, police said.

Authorities said Law left the apartment and later agreed to be interviewed by police.

According to the affidavit, Law claimed the girl was "crazy" and said he never exposed himself to her.

Police said the girl showed a "high level of intelligence" and was "very articulate" during her interview with detectives.

Law, however, appeared nervous when detectives asked to go through his phone and contradicted himself by first telling police he was never alone with the girl and then later admitting to being alone with her on the patio.

Authorities said the victim went to the Child Protection Team office in West Palm Beach Aug. 15 for a forensic interview and was consistent with her initial statement to police.

Boynton Beach police received the CPT assessment of their analysis of the case on Wednesday, in which they found indicators of sexual exploitation toward the victim by Law.

Law was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

