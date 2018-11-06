Man accused of killing victim over $15-$20 crack cocaine sale, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man was arrested Monday night, a week after he fatally shot another man over a $15-$20 crack cocaine sale, authorities said.

Johnnie Lee Moye, 42, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Boynton Beach police said the shooting occurred early in the morning Oct. 30 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 608 NE First St.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim's girlfriend, who has been dating the victim for three years and is pregnant by him with twins, saw her boyfriend, Jeremy Bailey, hanging out with a group of people in the parking lot a short time after he left to buy cigarettes.

The woman told detectives Bailey told her he would be inside in a little bit, but she heard gunfire a short time later and then found him on the ground outside, bleeding profusely.

Police said the woman claimed she and her boyfriend had been confronted by Moye and another man a few days prior and the other unknown man had pointed a silver revolver at the couple.

She said Bailey told her to run while he spoke to the men.

Authorities said the woman claimed she didn't know what the incident was about, but believed the same men could have been involved in the shooting.

Police also spoke to a man who witnessed the shooting and he told authorities Moye had pulled up in a white SUV driven by a woman and began waving a gun around, saying Bailey owed him $15 or $20 because he sold crack cocaine to a man to whom Moye was supposed to sell it.

The witness told authorities that Bailey was non-confrontational and told Moye he was leaving and going back inside his apartment.

The woman who was driving the SUV also told Moye that it wasn't worth it and to get back inside the vehicle, the witness said.

But as Bailey walked away, Moye began shooting at him, striking him four or five times, including once in the back of the head, police said.

The witness told police the woman began driving away immediately after Moye started firing the gun and he ran north on Northeast Second Street after the shooting to catch up with the SUV.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Moye has an extensive criminal history and was released from federal prison last December. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

