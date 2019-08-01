Man dies after jumping from I-95 overpass during traffic stop

Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed at Hypoluxo Road after a man jumped from an overpass.

LANTANA, Fla. - A man died Thursday morning after jumping from an Interstate 95 overpass while running from a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Yanko Reyes said the man jumped off the I-95 overpass at Hypoluxo Road after troopers pulled him over.

The man was airlifted to Delray Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a short time during the air rescue.

The man's identity hasn't been revealed.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.