Man fatally shot by Boynton Beach police after killing woman

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation after a woman was shot to death Wednesday morning in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said officers were called to a shooting stemming from a dispute between a man and a woman at the Manatee Bay apartments on North Federal Highway just after 7 a.m.

Slater said the man fatally shot the woman as she was trying to get away.

"The man was still shooting when officers arrived," Slater said. "Officers fired and that man is dead."

Richard Sabates lives in the apartment complex and said he heard more than a dozen shots being fired.

"I heard [police] say 'put the gun down' repeatedly," Sabates told Local 10 News.

Slater said no officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting, while Boynton Beach police are investigating the initial shooting. Slater said internal affairs will conduct an administrative review to ensure that proper protocol was followed.

Slater said the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"It's very sad and we're all moved that this piece of paradise which is Manatee Bay has this happen, but this thing could happen anywhere," Sabates said.

