Man killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed Wednesday by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, officials said.

The man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by the train before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Ocean Avenue, said Stephanie Slater, a spokeswoman for the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Slater advised people to avoid the area.

"Local authorities are on the scene, and we are engaged with them as they begin their investigation," a spokesperson for Brightline said.

This is the second time someone has been killed by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach in less than a week.

A Brightline train struck and killed Melissa Lavell, 32, near Northeast Sixth Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard on Friday -- a day before the train line debuted its limited service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Boynton Beach police said Lavell went underneath a safety gate and crossed the tracks as a train was coming.

The train, which can travel at speeds up to 79 mph, will begin service to Miami later this year.

The company plans to eventually connect its South Florida stops to Orlando.

Meanwhile, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, wrote to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Tuesday requesting that the Department of Transportation investigate the Brightline accidents.

"In Florida, we have seen the challenges of addressing grade crossing safety, where according to 2016 data the state is in the top 10 for fatalities and collisions," Nelson said. "Tragically, this trend is continuing with two recent fatalities in Boynton Beach involving the Brightline high-speed train."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.