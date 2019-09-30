Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach, stealing her purse

Malcom Hodges, 29, is accused of punching a pregnant woman in her stomach and stealing her purse.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday after he punched a pregnant woman in her stomach and stole her purse, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Malcom Hodges was arrested on charges of robbery and aggravated battery on a pregnant person.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim was walking on D Street in Lake Worth Beach when Hodges grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground and punched her in the stomach, "knowing she was clearly pregnant." Barbera said Hodges then snatched the woman's purse and ran away.

Deputies eventually located Hodges and arrested him.

Barbera said he told deputies he commits robberies in the Lake Worth area "when he doesn't have any money."

Hodges was being held at the main Palm Beach County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

