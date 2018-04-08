Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck and killed by a Brightline train Sunday in Delray Ray Beach, police said.

A spokesperson for the Delray Ray Beach Police Department said the train hit the man just after 12:30 p.m. near the Southeast Fourth Street crossing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other pedestrians have been killed by the trains since the high-speed service debuted in January.

In February, police said a suicidal man laid down in front of a Brightline train in Wilton Manors, but he survived. A few weeks earlier, a man was clipped by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale.

Two other people were killed by Brightline trains last year during test runs for the high-speed line.

In response, the company has pledged to increase safety measures at crossings, but stressed the trains weren't to blame for the incidents. In several cases, pedestrians ignored warning lights and safety gates to cross the tracks as trains the approached.

The train, which can travel at speeds up to 79 mph, will begin service to Miami later this year. The company plans to eventually connect its South Florida stops to Orlando.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Joseph Hart at 561-243-7800.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

