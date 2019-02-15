Man wearing Miami Hurricanes shirt licks doorbell camera in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - There's a new weird fad that's apparently catching on from coast to coast.

A man wearing a Miami Hurricanes shirt was recently recorded licking a Ring doorbell camera at a home in Lake Worth.

The video shows the man lean into the doorbell camera and lick it. He then licks it again and again and again.

At one point, the man points to a stack of newspapers in his hand.

Before he leaves, he takes one last lick.

The incident comes after a man in California was recently caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for three hours.

Why lick a doorbell? Well, perhaps Jim Morrison said it best: People are strange.

