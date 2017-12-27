Missing Florida native may be victim of human trafficking, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida native last seen in August in Los Angeles may be victim of human trafficking, the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office said Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Leah Rose Altmann, 27, was last seen Aug. 28. Los Angeles police said she left an apartment that she shared with a roommate with only a backpack. Police said she left everything else she owned behind including everyday items like makeup.

Police said Altmann would travel often and leave her apartment for short periods of time, but she has never been gone this long without contacting friends or family. Police said Altmann did not contact her mother in November for her birthday, which family said was out of character for Altmann.

Seven Dunbar, a friend in Los Angeles, started a Facebook group called "Finding Leah" and posted a video about Altmann on YouTube. He said Altmann was born in Boca Raton and her parents still live in South Florida.

Dunbar said he doesn't believe Altmann returned to South Florida because she doesn't own a car and is estranged from her family.

Deputies did not elaborate on why they believed Altmann was a victim of human trafficking.

Police described Altmann as weighing about 90 pounds and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabout is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-846-6547.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.