Missing kangaroo found in Palm Beach County

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - The search ended Thursday morning for a missing kangaroo that escaped from its enclosure at a Palm Beach County animal sanctuary Monday night.

A video of the kangaroo went viral Tuesday after a woman filmed the animal hopping along a rural road in Jupiter Farms.

WPBF, the ABC affiliate in Palm Beach County, reported that the kangaroo was found by a volunteer who was assisting in the search.

Seven kangaroos live at the Jupiter Farms animal sanctuary, including the 5-year-old buck named Storm.

It's unclear how Storm escaped from the animal sanctuary, which also houses tortoises, birds and other exotic mammals.

"He's never even got close to the gate or anything," Scott Griffith said. "My guess is something scared him, something spooked him. We had a bad storm that night."

The massive search included officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol. Drones and K-9 units from the Tequesta Police Department also searched for Storm.

