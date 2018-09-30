More Palm Beach County beaches closed over red tide concerns

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Lantana and Palm Beach closed several beaches early Sunday over concerns over an outbreak of red tide.

On Saturday, beaches in southern Martin County, Lake Worth and Jupiter were closed after people complained of breathing problems.

The Florida Department of Health received reports Saturday that a number of people on the northern Palm Beach County beaches were experiencing respiratory issues and eye irritation. Officials said potential causes of the irritation are being investigated.

Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and an organism called a dinoflagellate.

This summer, Florida's West Coast has been plagued by the salt water algae blooms. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency, as hundreds of dead fish and other marine animals have washed ashore and the stench has driven away tourists from beaches.

