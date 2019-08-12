Mother angry over rezoning threatens to shoot up school, deputies say

"I'm thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton," Miranda Perez told a friend in a private message on Facebook, deputies say.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida mother was so upset that her children were rezoned to a new school that she threatened to shoot up the new school just as the new academic year is beginning, deputies said.

Miranda Perez, 28, of Lake Worth, faces a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a friend alerted deputies after video chatting with Perez on Facebook.

He told deputies Perez was upset over the rezoning to relieve overcrowding at their old school. She mentioned wanting to "friend" Zachary Cruz on Facebook because "she likes 'violent things,'" he told deputies.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Perez also spoke about Cruz's older brother, Nikolas Cruz, who is accused in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Shortly after their chat, Perez sent him a private message that said, "I'm thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton." Barton Elementary School is in Lake Worth.

When deputies questioned Perez, she said "she did think about shooting the school, but claimed she would never actually do it."

Perez was arrested Sunday.

