Palm Beach County

Mother faces child abuse charges after son shot while playing with gun

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

Frandreka Washington, 27, faces charges of child neglect.

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A Palm Beach County woman is facing charges of child neglect after deputies said her 7-year-old son was shot while playing with a handgun.

Therese Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office,  said two boys were playing with a gun around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Shirley Drive in Pahokee when one of the boys accidentally shot the other.

More Palm Beach County Headlines

Washington, 28, faces two charges of neglect of a child with great bodily harm and resisting arrest without violence.

Paramedics airlifted the 7-year-old boy to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.