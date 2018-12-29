Mother faces child abuse charges after son shot while playing with gun

PAHOKEE, Fla. - A Palm Beach County woman is facing charges of child neglect after deputies said her 7-year-old son was shot while playing with a handgun.

Therese Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said two boys were playing with a gun around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Shirley Drive in Pahokee when one of the boys accidentally shot the other.

Washington, 28, faces two charges of neglect of a child with great bodily harm and resisting arrest without violence.

Paramedics airlifted the 7-year-old boy to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

