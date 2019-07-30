Multiple people struck by lightning in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. - At least six people were injured Tuesday after being struck by lightning while working on a rooftop in Wellington.

Two of the injured were taken to a trauma hospital, while two others were transported to an area hospital.

The remaining two people were released at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the patients taken for medical treatment.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the incident occurred at a housing development at 11988 Shakerwood Lane.

