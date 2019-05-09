Newborn baby found in dumpster now in care of DCF

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex west of Boca Raton.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said two people walking in the Alister Boca Raton apartments heard a baby crying Wednesday morning and found the newborn in a dumpster.
Barbera said the baby girl, who weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was taken to an area hospital.
"DCF has an open investigation and the child is safe in the department's care," department spokeswoman Paige Patterson-Hughes said Thursday in an email.
Patterson-Hughes referred all other inquiries to Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies.
Barbera said detectives are also investigating.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.